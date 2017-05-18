Sports: Armenia's Tigran Kirakosyan w...

Sports: Armenia's Tigran Kirakosyan wins gold at European Sambo Championships

The 2017 European Sambo Championships have launched today in Minsk, Belarus, with some 300 samboists from 26 countries taking part in the championship. As the Sambo Federation of Armenia told Panorama.am, in the first day of the competition, Armenian athlete Harutyun Sargsyan won the bronze.

