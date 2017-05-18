Sports: Armenian wrestler wins Europe Europe Sambo Cup
YEREVAN, May 20. /ARKA/. Tigran Kirakosyan, Armenian sambo wrestler, 52 kilograms, has humiliated 5-0 Agasif Samedov from Azerbaijan and won the Europe champion title in his weight category, the press office of the Armenian Sambo Federation reported on Saturday.
