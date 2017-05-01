Sell Lukashenka's Residences, Ice Palaces And Limousines

The demands to improve the life of workers and release political prisoners will be put forward at the festive action, which starts on Kastrychnitskaya Square at 2 pm. One of the BNC leaders Mikalai Statkevich has handed over his statement to the Minsk city executive committee, in which he informed the authorities about holding a May 1 festive meeting on Kastrychnitskaya Square in Minsk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.