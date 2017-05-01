Sell Lukashenka's Residences, Ice Palaces And Limousines
The demands to improve the life of workers and release political prisoners will be put forward at the festive action, which starts on Kastrychnitskaya Square at 2 pm. One of the BNC leaders Mikalai Statkevich has handed over his statement to the Minsk city executive committee, in which he informed the authorities about holding a May 1 festive meeting on Kastrychnitskaya Square in Minsk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC