Security Officials Detained Two Dozen People In Fodder Trade Sector
As it became known to nn.by from their sources, recently security officials detained about two dozen people, who were related to the trade in animal feed. However, the management of the companies was carried out by former political bosses - detained Kins director Uladzimir Bobr previously held a position in the Agriculture Committee of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee.
