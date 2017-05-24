San Diego Repertory Theatre and the Lyceum Galleries to Host: WORLD...

San Diego Repertory Theatre and the L...

San Diego Repertory Theatre and the Lyceum Galleries will host the art exhibit, "World in Solace: The Jewish Works of Boris Malkin," from May 21 to June 19, 2017 as part of the 24th Annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival. The theatre will host an opening reception on June 12 at 6:30 PM before the 16th Annual Klezmer Summit featuring Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi, as well as San Diego's popular brass band, EUPHORIA.

