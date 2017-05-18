Russia still has no plans to supply Iskander-M missile system to...

Russia still has no plans to supply I...

MINSK. May 21 - Russia so far plans no supplies of Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile system to Belarus, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation head Dmitry Shugayev told Interfax-AVN on Sunday.

