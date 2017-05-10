Russia Introduces Border Control Of A...

Russia Introduces Border Control Of Aircraft And Passengers From Belarus

Charter97

"All flights to Russian cities will be transferred from domestic terminals to international sectors of Russian airports. There will also be border control of aircraft and passengers that fly from Belarus and fly back to Belarus," - the press service of the National Airport "Minsk" reminds.

Chicago, IL

