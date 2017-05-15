REP Trade Union: Only All-Out Solidar...

REP Trade Union: Only All-Out Solidarity Can Help Workers Of Belarus

Charter97

A meeting of the youth network of the trade union of the radio electronic industry was held in Minsk on May 13. Representatives of young people from Vorsha also attended the meeting. At the meeting, Dzianis Khudavets and Hanna Dus , the inhabitants of Babruisk, were elected as two co-chairmen-coordinators.

Chicago, IL

