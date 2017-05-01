Rebellious Krychau Police Officers: P...

Rebellious Krychau Police Officers: Police Officials 'Cover' Each Other

Read more: Charter97

The leader of 11 Krychau police officers reported that he his colleagues have been put under constant pressure after they had appealed to Shunevich. Lieutenant colonel Ihar Vusik , the head of the Department of Law Enforcement and Prevention of Internal Affairs of the Krychau district Executive Committee, who was the initiator of writing an appeal addressed to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihar Shunevich , told that he was experiencing constant pressure from the leadership and that there was the possibility that he would be dismissed from the service in the internal affairs bodies.

