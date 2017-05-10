Prosecutor General's Office: No Rehab...

Prosecutor General's Office: No Rehabilitation For Larysa Heniush

Today the activists of the BPF Youth received a response from the Prosecutor General's Office to their written request to rehabilitate Belarusian poet and public figure Larysa Heniush . The Prosecutor General's Office refused, Belsat said.

Chicago, IL

