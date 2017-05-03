Pro-Russian Slogans Written On BPF Office's Door
The BPF party reported that "inscriptions of the pro-Russian chauvinistic nature" appeared at the doors of the Minsk manor of BPF on May 1. Cameras installed in the yard of the manor did not capture the faces of those who made the inscriptions. "This time we, probably, will not involve the police, - the BPF cahirman Aliaksei Yanukevich said to Radio Svaboda.
