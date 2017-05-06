People visit castle of Ratziwili family in Nesvizh, Belarus
People visit the castle of the Ratziwili family in Nesvizh, Belarus, May 5, 2017. The castle and church of the Ratziwili family in Nesvizh in Belarus was listed the World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2005.
