Nobody home: Beltelecom shuts down Homebody WiMAX service
Belarusian state-owned national fixed line operator Beltelecom has announced the formal shutdown of its commercial WiMAX broadband wireless service in the country. In a statement on the PTO's website, it confirmed that from 1 May 2017 the WiMAX service had been switched off, adding that the last remaining customers should seek to sign up to 'other means of access' to the world wide web.
