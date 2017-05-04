Nobody home: Beltelecom shuts down Ho...

Nobody home: Beltelecom shuts down Homebody WiMAX service

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Belarusian state-owned national fixed line operator Beltelecom has announced the formal shutdown of its commercial WiMAX broadband wireless service in the country. In a statement on the PTO's website, it confirmed that from 1 May 2017 the WiMAX service had been switched off, adding that the last remaining customers should seek to sign up to 'other means of access' to the world wide web.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC