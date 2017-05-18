Natallia Papkova: War Is Not Over
The activist of the organizing committee of the Belarusian Social Democratic Party and Young Belarus Natallia Papkova thanked Belarusians for their support after her release from the detention center in Akrestsin Street. The leader of the protests in Brest shared her cheerful mood and assured that the struggle for democracy in Belarus would continue.
