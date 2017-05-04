Natallia Papkova Found on Akrestsina
Brest activist is arrested under a previous court decision, and she is fined for participation in action on May 1. It turned out that Natallia Papkova , Brest activist of the organizing committee of the People's Hramada and Young Belarus, detained on May 1 was on 15-day arrest at Akrestsina under the decision of April 19 delivered by the Leninski District Court of Brest. She is fined for participation in Minsk action, HRC Viasna informs.
