Natallia Papkova Found on Akrestsina

14 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Brest activist is arrested under a previous court decision, and she is fined for participation in action on May 1. It turned out that Natallia Papkova , Brest activist of the organizing committee of the People's Hramada and Young Belarus, detained on May 1 was on 15-day arrest at Akrestsina under the decision of April 19 delivered by the Leninski District Court of Brest. She is fined for participation in Minsk action, HRC Viasna informs.

Chicago, IL

