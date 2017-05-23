Moscowites 'Brought Down' Mascouski Bus Terminal Into A Wet Fart
Russian Gazprom secretly refused to finance the construction of its 32-story skyscraper on eight hectares at the site of the bus terminal that it had destroyed. Meanwhile, it became clear that the destruction of the Mascouski bus terminal has grown into a large-scale transport infrastructure catastrophe in the capital.
