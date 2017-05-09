Minsvyazi: LTE now available to 60% o...

Minsvyazi: LTE now available to 60% of Belarus' population

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

The Belarusian Ministry of Communications and Informatisation has provided a brief update on ongoing technological developments in the country, noting that services are now available to 60% of the population, following expansion works in the first quarter of the year. In the report, Minsvyazi confirmed that 4G network coverage had been extended to all regional centres, large cities, and to all inhabitants in the capital, Minsk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC