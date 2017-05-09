Minsvyazi: LTE now available to 60% of Belarus' population
The Belarusian Ministry of Communications and Informatisation has provided a brief update on ongoing technological developments in the country, noting that services are now available to 60% of the population, following expansion works in the first quarter of the year. In the report, Minsvyazi confirmed that 4G network coverage had been extended to all regional centres, large cities, and to all inhabitants in the capital, Minsk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC