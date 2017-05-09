Minsvyazi: LTE now available to 60% of Belarus' population

The Belarusian Ministry of Communications and Informatisation has provided a brief update on ongoing technological developments in the country, noting that services are now available to 60% of the population, following expansion works in the first quarter of the year. In the report, Minsvyazi confirmed that 4G network coverage had been extended to all regional centres, large cities, and to all inhabitants in the capital, Minsk.

