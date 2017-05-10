Minsk Cafe Gives Hot Drinks for the Police for Free
A cafe of Doner King network, Mikhalovo metro station put up a notice: "Employees of all law enforcement bodies, departments and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus get a 10% discount on the menu, tea and coffee - for free", nn.by informs. Journalists called the network's management and asked what was the reason for such special conditions was and who was the generator of the idea.
