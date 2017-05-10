Minsk Cafe Gives Hot Drinks for the Police for Free

A cafe of Doner King network, Mikhalovo metro station put up a notice: "Employees of all law enforcement bodies, departments and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus get a 10% discount on the menu, tea and coffee - for free", nn.by informs. Journalists called the network's management and asked what was the reason for such special conditions was and who was the generator of the idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.