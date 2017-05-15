Ministry For Emergency Situations' Top-Ranked Official Imprisoned For 10 Years For Bribery
Vital Tulay , the first deputy head of the Minsk city department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus, was found guilty of having received 23 thousand dollars from the former employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations as a bribe, tut.by writes. - The essence is clear to me, I do not admit guilt.
