Merkel Seeks Push for Ukraine Cease-F...

Merkel Seeks Push for Ukraine Cease-Fire Talks With Macron 32 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Damage to a home from a shelling attack in the town of Dokuchayevsk, in the Donetsk Region of Ukraine, on May 13, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and French President Emmanuel Macron will seek to revive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a cease-fire in eastern Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,771 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC