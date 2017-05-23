Lukashenka Declares His 'Privileged' Countrywide

Retired police Lieutenant Colonel, activist of the United Civil Party Mikalai Kazlou , stated that to Charter97.org when commenting on the situation with the head of the Orsha district Leanid Penkouski . - What could you say about Lukashenka's order to the Investigative Committee to talk "man-to-man" with law enforcement officials who broke into the house of the Orsha head of the District Executive Committee? - There are only few facts about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.