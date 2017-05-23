LNR: Belarus Purchases Coal From Us

Last week, Chairman of administration of the so-called "LNR" Igor Plotnitsky said in an interview to Izvestia that the self-proclaimed "republic" was negotiating with Belarus about coal supplies. Today, on the sidelines of the Belarusian Industrial Forum, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Uladzimir Siamashka , in an interview with journalists, refuted the information about the purchase of coal from the LNR.

