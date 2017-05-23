LNR: Belarus Purchases Coal From Us

LNR: Belarus Purchases Coal From Us

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Last week, Chairman of administration of the so-called "LNR" Igor Plotnitsky said in an interview to Izvestia that the self-proclaimed "republic" was negotiating with Belarus about coal supplies. Today, on the sidelines of the Belarusian Industrial Forum, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Uladzimir Siamashka , in an interview with journalists, refuted the information about the purchase of coal from the LNR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC