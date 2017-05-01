'Krynica' Bottles Beer For 'DNR', 'LNR'

'Krynica' Bottles Beer For 'DNR', 'LNR'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The largest importer of food products in the self-proclaimed "Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics", the company "Master-Torg", bottles beer under its own brand at the Minsk plant "Krynica". "The beer STM "Yuzbir" is produced in accordance with the state standard at the production facilities in the Republic of Belarus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC