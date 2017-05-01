'Krynica' Bottles Beer For 'DNR', 'LNR'
The largest importer of food products in the self-proclaimed "Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics", the company "Master-Torg", bottles beer under its own brand at the Minsk plant "Krynica". "The beer STM "Yuzbir" is produced in accordance with the state standard at the production facilities in the Republic of Belarus.
