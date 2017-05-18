KGB Detains 10 Persons In Charge In Health Ministry And Several Businessmen
KGB officers detained ten persons in charge in the system of the Ministry of Health from Homel, Mahiliou and Hrodna regions, as well as Minsk, for taking bribes. tut.by got this information from the KGB.
