Henadz Fiadynich: New Protests To Come Along
If you listen to officials - Belarusians are almost in paradise: "parasites" were "employed" by May 1, by the end of the year they promise an average salary of one thousand rubles, the GDP in the first quarter of 2017 increased by 0,3%. However, no one believes in these empty promises.
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
