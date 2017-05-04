Has European Belarus Coordinator Yauh...

Has European Belarus Coordinator Yauhen Afnahel Disappeared?

15 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The activist has not yet been taken to the Tsentralny District Court, where his case has been considered since morning. The case of European Belarus civil campaign coordinator Yauhen Afnahel , in connection with his participation in the May Day celebration in the center of Minsk, is being considered today in the court of Tsentralny District, Belsat informs.

Chicago, IL

