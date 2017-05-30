Good Reason To Support Political Prisoner Zmitser Palienka Appears

Unfortunately, he will celebrate his birthday behind the bars - in the Babruisk colony, where Zmitser Palienka is currently serving his sentence, Belsat reports. On April 7, as the human rights center "Viasna" recalls, the Zavadski district court in Minsk canceled the delay in the execution of the sentence, which the Tsentralny District Court of Minsk imposed on the activist Zmitser Palienka in October 2016.

