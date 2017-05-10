German Expert: Belarus Should Hold Serious Government-Opposition Talks

On May 10, the discussion on Belarus with the participation of experts from all over Europe took place in the Wilfried Martens Center for European Studies, the analytical institute of the EPP. Executive Director of the Center Tomi Huhtanen ; representative of the Belarusian National Congress, leader of the "European Belarus" civil campaign Andrei Sannikov ; representative of the Belarusian Christian Democracy Vital Rymasheuski ; and MEP Artis Pabriks participated in the discussion.

