Four killed in artillery shelling in Avdiyivka

Four civilians have been killed after rebel forces in eastern Ukraine fired artillery rounds on the government-held town of Avdiyivka, the Kiev-appointed head of the conflict-riven Donetsk region said. The Ukrainian military said in a statement Saturday's shelling had been carried out by rebels using artillery banned under the terms of the Minsk peace deal.

