First stage of logistics subpark in Belarus-China industrial park ready

The first stage of the trade and logistics subpark in the Belarus-China industrial park Great Stone near Belarusian capital, Minsk, has been commissioned on Friday. At the opening ceremony, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Kalinin said that the agreements related to the construction of the Great Stone are carried out ahead of schedule.

Chicago, IL

