Dzianis Ivashyn: I Am To Draw Up List Of All Judges Who Render Sentences Unlawfully

Dzianis Ivashyn, a journalist and one of the editors of the InformNapalm website, is trying to achieve justice in Belarusian courts and once again lodging a cassation appeal against his detention on March 25. Then the journalist was sentenced to 5 days of administrative arrest, after the judge twice altered the protocol of detention, Radio Racyja reports. - I've filed a cassation appeal directly to the chairman of the Minsk City Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.