China gets rolling on direct Shenzhen-Minsk freight link

Services got rolling on Monday morning on a new 9,900km railway cargo route linking the Shenzhen port of Yantian with the Belarus capital of Minsk, adding another trade line to China's planned economic corridor through Eurasia. A train with 41 containers, packed with Chinese products from mobile phones to car parts, is expected to take two weeks to reach Minsk via Central Asia.

