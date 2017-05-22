China gets rolling on direct Shenzhen...

China gets rolling on direct Shenzhen-Minsk freight link

Services got rolling on Monday morning on a new 9,900km railway cargo route linking the Shenzhen port of Yantian with the Belarus capital of Minsk, adding another trade line to China's planned economic corridor through Eurasia. A train with 41 containers, packed with Chinese products from mobile phones to car parts, is expected to take two weeks to reach Minsk via Central Asia.

