Belarusians Demand To Recognize All Defendants In 'Patriots Case' As Political Prisoners

The HR Forum "Freedom to Belarusian Political Prisoners" announces a civil campaign to collect signatures on the recognition of the defendants in the "patriots case" as political prisoners at the international level. "We are convinced that the ruling regime of the Republic of Belarus will not stop in its desire to find "militants", illegal armed groups at the territory of our country, wanting to intimidate the population with an aim to preserve own power, if the international community does not take a clear principle position on this issue, does not recognize the defendants in the "patriots case" as political prisoners before the actual trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.