Belarusians Demand To Recognize All D...

Belarusians Demand To Recognize All Defendants In 'Patriots Case' As Political Prisoners

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The HR Forum "Freedom to Belarusian Political Prisoners" announces a civil campaign to collect signatures on the recognition of the defendants in the "patriots case" as political prisoners at the international level. "We are convinced that the ruling regime of the Republic of Belarus will not stop in its desire to find "militants", illegal armed groups at the territory of our country, wanting to intimidate the population with an aim to preserve own power, if the international community does not take a clear principle position on this issue, does not recognize the defendants in the "patriots case" as political prisoners before the actual trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 281,304,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC