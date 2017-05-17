Belarusian Opposition Movement Gets R...

Belarusian Opposition Movement Gets Registered At Last

The Belarusian opposition movement Havary Pravdu has been registered after seven years of unsuccessful attempts to gain official status. Havary Pravdu co-Chairwoman Tatsyana Karatkevich told reporters in Minsk on May 16 that the movement's latest attempt to register -- the seventh since 2010 -- was successful.

Chicago, IL

