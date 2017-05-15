Belarusian Military Enlistment Offices Start Sending Draftees To Army
They will join the ranks of the special operations forces, land-forces and the Minsk military garrison headquarters, BELTA reports. In total, about 10 thousand people will be sent to the manning of the Armed Forces, other troops and military formations of Belarus this spring.
