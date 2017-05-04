Belarusian MFA Demands France Should Apologize For Having Searched Hockey Players

"On May 4, 2017 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic in the Republic of Belarus Didier Kaness was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. During the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Aleh Krauchanka voiced a strong protest of the Belarusian side in connection with the search of the Belarusian athletes participating in the World Hockey Championship, conducted in a manner which humiliated personal dignity, by the representatives of French law enforcement agencies that took place on May 3, 2017 at the railway station "Paris Montparnasse".

