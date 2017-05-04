Belarusian MFA Demands France Should Apologize For Having Searched Hockey Players
"On May 4, 2017 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic in the Republic of Belarus Didier Kaness was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. During the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Aleh Krauchanka voiced a strong protest of the Belarusian side in connection with the search of the Belarusian athletes participating in the World Hockey Championship, conducted in a manner which humiliated personal dignity, by the representatives of French law enforcement agencies that took place on May 3, 2017 at the railway station "Paris Montparnasse".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC