Belarus sets goal to increase export to China
Belarusian government has set a goal to increase the export of goods and services to China to amount of 1.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, the government press service said on Tuesday. According to the government's plans, the export of Belarusian goods and services to China would reach 653 million U.S. dollars in 2017, 806.6 million U.S. dollars in 2018, 1.06 billion U.S. dollars in 2019, and 1.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2020.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
