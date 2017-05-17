Belarus sets goal to increase export ...

Belarus sets goal to increase export to China

Belarusian government has set a goal to increase the export of goods and services to China to amount of 1.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, the government press service said on Tuesday. According to the government's plans, the export of Belarusian goods and services to China would reach 653 million U.S. dollars in 2017, 806.6 million U.S. dollars in 2018, 1.06 billion U.S. dollars in 2019, and 1.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2020.

