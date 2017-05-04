Belarus president expects more fruits from relations with China
"Belarus expects even more results from its relations with China, especially the economy, in particular, the development of the China-Belarus industrial park," said the president in a press conference. "Against the world challenges, Belarus and China have created powerful, strong and reliable relations -- a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual trust and win-win cooperation," Lukashenko said.
