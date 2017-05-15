Belarus completed the planting campaign of early grains
In Belarus, agrarians already completed the planting campaign of early grains, declared the Deputy Head of the Main Department of plant industry at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Vasily Jadlovsky, on May 15. In particular, agrarians completed planting works of early grains in Vitebsk oblast, where soil excessive moistening slowed down all field operations. Cold weather conditions in late April and early May caused some slowdown in planting rates and crop development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC