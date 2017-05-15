Belarus completed the planting campai...

Belarus completed the planting campaign of early grains

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Agricultural Market

In Belarus, agrarians already completed the planting campaign of early grains, declared the Deputy Head of the Main Department of plant industry at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Vasily Jadlovsky, on May 15. In particular, agrarians completed planting works of early grains in Vitebsk oblast, where soil excessive moistening slowed down all field operations. Cold weather conditions in late April and early May caused some slowdown in planting rates and crop development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC