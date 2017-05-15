Belarus completed the planting campaign of early grains

In Belarus, agrarians already completed the planting campaign of early grains, declared the Deputy Head of the Main Department of plant industry at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Vasily Jadlovsky, on May 15. In particular, agrarians completed planting works of early grains in Vitebsk oblast, where soil excessive moistening slowed down all field operations. Cold weather conditions in late April and early May caused some slowdown in planting rates and crop development.

