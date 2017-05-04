Belarus Carries Out First Execution T...

Belarus Carries Out First Execution This Year; EU Urges Moratorium

Gomel resident Siarhei Vostrykau, who was found guilty of rapes and murders involving extreme brutality, was most likely executed last month on either April 13 or April 29, the Belarusian human rights center Vyasna said in a report posted on its website. "Representatives of the group Human Rights Activists Against the Death Penalty in Belarus have learned that the death sentence handed out to Gomel resident Siarhei Vostrykau has been carried out.

