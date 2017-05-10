Belarus becomes only country where Le...

Belarus becomes only country where Le Pen won

Monday Read more: Charter97

In the first round of presidential elections among French people living abroad, Marine Le Pen won only in one country. 27.4% of voters voted for Le Pen in our country, whereas 22.6% voted for Macron, nn.by writes.

Chicago, IL

