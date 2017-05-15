Baku: Osce Pa draft resolution urges ...

Baku: Osce Pa draft resolution urges Karabakh conflict parties to return to negotiation table

The report "Enhancing Mutual Trust and Co-operation for Peace and Prosperity in the OSCE Region" by Margareta Cederfelt, MP from Sweden, and a newly-developed draft resolution will be discussed at the annual meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to be held in Minsk on July 5-9. A meeting of the OSCE PA Committee on Political Affairs and Security will be held on July 6, said a message posted on the organization's website, APA reported.

