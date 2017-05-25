Azerbaijani economy minister due in M...

Azerbaijani economy minister due in Minsk to open Trade House

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan's Trade House will be opened in Minsk, Belarus, on May 26, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said May 25. According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $124.5 million in January-March 2017, $48.2 million of which accounted for exports to Belarus.

Chicago, IL

