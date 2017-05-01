Authorities Took Fright Because Of May 1 Rallies

Democratic forces were going to take part in the May 1 rally organized by the authorities in Mahiliou, but a number of activists were blocked at an apartment in Chaliuskintsau Street, Belsat reports. Three activists of the Belarusian Left Party Fair World Ihar Saroka , Aliaksandr Kozin and Anatol Zauyalau were detained for distributing newsletters.

