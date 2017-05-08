A Potent Mix

At first glance, this might look like progress in the fight against anti-Semitism: at the end of February, three people from Mahiliou, a city in eastern Belarus, were sentenced to up to two and a half years in prison for the desecration of the city's monument to Holocaust victims. The young Belarusians, aged 16 to 19, were found guilty of pouring black paint on the monument last November.

