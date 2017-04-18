Zmitser Dashkevich: Lukashenka's Frea...

Zmitser Dashkevich: Lukashenka's Freaking Out

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The "White legion" case cannot even be called a massacre over political opponents, it is aimed against the patriots, who had no claims for being some professional threat to Lukashenka, how it happens in the case of reprisals against some presidential candidates, or parties. In my opinion, this is an inadequate, moronic case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC