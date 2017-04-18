Zmitser Dashkevich: Lukashenka's Freaking Out
The "White legion" case cannot even be called a massacre over political opponents, it is aimed against the patriots, who had no claims for being some professional threat to Lukashenka, how it happens in the case of reprisals against some presidential candidates, or parties. In my opinion, this is an inadequate, moronic case.
