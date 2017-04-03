Viachaslau Siuchyk Seized His Glasses At Remand Prison
The opposition politician is put pressure on at the Zhodzina detention center, where he is serving his sentence for the ninth day. The leader of the solidarity movement Razam Viachaslau Siuchyk , who was beaten during the detention, is being deprived of the right to use glasses and also his lawyer is not allowed to see him.
