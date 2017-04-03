Viachaslau Kasinerau Recognized Political Prisoner

The joint statement of the Belarusian human rights organizations says that the criminal prosecution of Viachaslau Kasinerau is politically motivated, spring96.org informs. "On March 28, 2017 it became known that activist Viachaslau Kasinerau, who was serving a 15-day administrative detention for participating in the demonstration on February 17 in Minsk, was charged with committing a crime under part 1 of Article 339 of the Criminal Code .

