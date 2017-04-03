Viachaslau Kasinerau Recognized Political Prisoner
The joint statement of the Belarusian human rights organizations says that the criminal prosecution of Viachaslau Kasinerau is politically motivated, spring96.org informs. "On March 28, 2017 it became known that activist Viachaslau Kasinerau, who was serving a 15-day administrative detention for participating in the demonstration on February 17 in Minsk, was charged with committing a crime under part 1 of Article 339 of the Criminal Code .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC