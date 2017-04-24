Vetka Prepared For Lukashenka's Visit...

Vetka Prepared For Lukashenka's Visit For Four Months

Charter97

On April 26, the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, the leaders of Belarus and Ukraine will visit the nuclear power plant, after which they will hold negotiations on the territory of our country. On the same day, Lukashenka is also waited for in Vetka, a town in Homel region, which suffered from radiation.

Chicago, IL

