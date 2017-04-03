U.S. Senators Urge Lukashenka To Rele...

U.S. Senators Urge Lukashenka To Release Protesters, Warn Of Russia Risks

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has sent a letter to Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka expressing "great concern" over a crackdown on citizens protesting against a controversial tax on the unemployed and urged the "immediate" release of those detained. The letter released on April 5 and signed by four senators also said they were concerned about Russia's use of Belarusian territory for "provocative war games" later this year.

Chicago, IL

